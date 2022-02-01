Pfizer to seek approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pfizer could be close to asking regulators to authorize its COVID vaccine for children under the age of five. If approved, children between six months and five years old could get the vaccine by the end of February. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
