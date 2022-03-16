Pfizer seeks approval for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults
While COVID-19 cases remain low in the U.S. and restrictions loosen, Pfizer is now seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster, saying a fourth dose is needed for older Americans aged 65 and up. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022
