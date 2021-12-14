Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective
More than 50 million Americans have now been infected with the coronavirus, and 800,000 have been killed by COVID. But now, with Christmas right around the corner, there’s encouraging news about Pfizer’s new anti-viral pill to treat COVID. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 14, 2021
