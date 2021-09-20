IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pfizer executive: ‘We’re confident’ about our vaccine being safe and effective for kids

Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development as well as a pediatrician, joins TODAY to talk about new data released from Pfizer showing its vaccine to be safe and effective for kids between 5 and 11. He says, “We intend to submit the data [to the FDA] by the end of the month.” He adds, “We’re hopeful and expectant that the FDA will approve the vaccine based on the data we have.” He also discusses an FDA panel’s recommendations about a third booster shot for adults.Sept. 20, 2021

