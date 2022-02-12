Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Parents hoping to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to wait a little longer than expected after Pfizer put the brakes on its vaccine for kids aged six months through four years old. The company says it’s postponing its application for an emergency use authorization as it waits for data on a three-dose course of the vaccine.Feb. 12, 2022
