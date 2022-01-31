Peyton Manning stops by ‘SNL’ and shares powerful commentary on… ‘Emily in Paris’
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning stopped by Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live” to share his commentary on this year’s exciting playoffs. It took a turn when he admitted his missed last week’s big games after becoming obsessed with the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”Jan. 31, 2022
