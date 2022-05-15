IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

When Peter Moore first designed Nike’s signature shoe for Michael Jordan, the idea of making a shoe for a single athlete was revolutionary. So, too, was the shoe itself: Moore’s design re-shaped popular culture and set a standard for athletic apparel that many brands would follow. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.May 15, 2022

