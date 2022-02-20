Peter Earnest, agent who helped US win Cold War, dies age 88
Peter Earnest spent 36 years in the CIA and personally conducted covert operations at the height of the Cold War, including forcing a high ranking Soviet diplomat to defect to the United States. After his retirement Earnest helped found Washington D.C.’s International Spy Museum, which remains one of the most popular attractions in the city. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Feb. 20, 2022
