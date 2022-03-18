IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game

    02:30

  • Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant

    04:14
    Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36
    WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months

    00:22

  • At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

    00:26

  • South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

    01:19

  • 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSB

    01:58

  • Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping

    02:09

  • UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day

    02:27

  • American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread

    02:39

  • ‘Oystering’ is the latest dating trend: Here’s what it means

    02:37

  • Learn how to perfect the art of deliberate listening

    05:09

  • Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon

    04:30

  • Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act

    06:11

  • Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violence

    00:27

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    02:01

  • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship

    02:44

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

  • Parkland families reach $127 million settlement with Justice Department

    00:28

TODAY

Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

00:36

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson will no longer be one of the six passengers on the Blue Origin space mission trip originally scheduled for next week after the company postponed the launch to March 29th to allow for further testing.March 18, 2022

Pete Davidson now not going to space after scheduling conflict

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

