IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game 02:30 Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant 04:14
Now Playing
Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36
UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months 00:22 At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway 00:26 South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes 01:19 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSB 01:58 Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping 02:09 UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day 02:27 American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread 02:39 ‘Oystering’ is the latest dating trend: Here’s what it means 02:37 Learn how to perfect the art of deliberate listening 05:09 Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon 04:30 Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act 06:11 Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violence 00:27 Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees 02:29 Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords 02:01 Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship 02:44 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols 03:38 Parkland families reach $127 million settlement with Justice Department 00:28 Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36
“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson will no longer be one of the six passengers on the Blue Origin space mission trip originally scheduled for next week after the company postponed the launch to March 29th to allow for further testing.
March 18, 2022 Read More Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game 02:30 Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant 04:14
Now Playing
Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36
UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months 00:22 At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway 00:26 South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes 01:19