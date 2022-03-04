Pete Davidson reportedly in talks to travel to space with Blue Origin
Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is reportedly in discussions with Jeff Bezos bout joining Blue Origin on its next flight to space. If offered a spot on board, Davidson would join a small group of celebrities who have traveled to space, including William Shatner and Michael Strahan.March 4, 2022
