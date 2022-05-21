IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon among those reportedly leaving ‘SNL’

00:51

“Saturday Night Live” cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will reportedly make this season their last. “SNL” has not officially confirmed the cast members’ departure, but you can catch the Season 47 finale with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast tonight on NBC.May 21, 2022

