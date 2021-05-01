Pete Buttigieg on Biden's infrastructure proposal, renewable energy, troop withdrawal

Pete Buttigieg on Biden's infrastructure proposal, renewable energy, troop withdrawal04:23
In an exclusive interview, Weekend TODAY’s Peter Alexander rides with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on an Amtrak train to discuss President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal and the massive push to get bipartisan support for the plan. Buttigieg also weighs in on renewable energy and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as well as life in Washington, D.C., with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.