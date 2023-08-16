IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 75% off home essentials — and some ship free

  • Now Playing

    Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Why all-you-can-eat buffets are making a strong comeback

    03:30

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

    05:14

  • How should you and your partner split the household bills?

    03:50

  • Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips

    03:29

  • How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

    05:08

  • Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer

    05:44

Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

04:33

The pet insurance business is booming, but it can be very confusing to figure out whether it makes sense for you. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares what to consider before you buy.Aug. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Why all-you-can-eat buffets are making a strong comeback

    03:30

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

    05:14

  • How should you and your partner split the household bills?

    03:50

  • Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips

    03:29

  • How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

    05:08

  • Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer

    05:44

Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day

Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns

Al Roker gets the scoop on Betty’s Icebox

Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager featured on People magazine cover

TODAY celebrates 100th (and 107th) birthdays: Aug. 16, 2023

Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds

Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

Al Roker gets the scoop on Betty’s Icebox

Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

How often you should replace pillows, toothbrush and more

Eggs and bacon...between donuts? Al Roker shares breakfast idea

How this mountain-climbing mom of 7 is teaching her kids about grit

Clothes to go from work to workouts

How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

Clear out the clutter with these 6 award-winning products

Meet the dog stars from the new ‘Strays’ movie

Sheryl Lee Ralph shares life advice, surprises deserving teacher

Jason Mraz talks new album, Willie Nelson, avocado farm

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Summer Sisters'

Hoda and Jenna put viral hacks to the test

‘59 is glorious’: Hoda Kotb reflects on her birthday

Shop these back-to-school essentials for your kids

Desk vacuum, butter cutter, and other buzzy TikTok products to try

RHONY's Sai De Silva gives TODAY a tour of her Brooklyn home

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish