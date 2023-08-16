Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying04:33
UP NEXT
Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations02:36
How to make extra cash by selling your stuff04:27
Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability03:55
Why all-you-can-eat buffets are making a strong comeback03:30
More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown02:24
Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July02:04
What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?03:16
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel03:53
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation03:42
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways05:23
How to find unclaimed money05:18
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you05:14
How should you and your partner split the household bills?03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips03:29
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation05:08
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it04:15
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B02:36
How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer05:44
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying04:33
The pet insurance business is booming, but it can be very confusing to figure out whether it makes sense for you. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares what to consider before you buy.Aug. 16, 2023
Now Playing
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying04:33
UP NEXT
Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations02:36
How to make extra cash by selling your stuff04:27
Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability03:55
Why all-you-can-eat buffets are making a strong comeback03:30
More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown02:24
Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July02:04
What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?03:16
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel03:53
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation03:42
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways05:23
How to find unclaimed money05:18
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you05:14
How should you and your partner split the household bills?03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips03:29
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation05:08
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it04:15
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B02:36
How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer05:44