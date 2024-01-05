IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age
04:29
Now Playing
How to cope with a lingering winter cough
04:33
UP NEXT
Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 2024
05:15
Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app
07:30
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right
08:29
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible
06:49
10-minute Indoor HIIT walking workout
10:48
1-mile indoor walking workout for beginners
20:16
Micro workouts, eating well and more tips to overcome anxiety
05:27
Justin Sylvester reveals pics from his Men's Health feature spread
06:49
Take control of your health in 2024 with this annual checklist
06:08
New year, new skin! Expert tips to help your skin look its best
05:03
What are the best diets of 2024?
04:40
Federal appeals court rules Texas can prohibit emergency abortions
00:29
Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shares her daily emotional struggles
02:17
Detox your winter skin with these top products
03:13
Hoda & Jenna embark on a wellness journey to kick off 2024
08:24
How to get in a full workout without leaving your house
04:17
Four Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys
24:56
Meet the man pursuing two passions as a doctor and a chef
04:51
How to cope with a lingering winter cough
04:33
Copied
Copied
The CDC is reporting increasing cases of respiratory illnesses with whooping cough outbreaks reported in a handful of states. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to share what to know if you have a lingering, persistent cough.Jan. 5, 2024
3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age
04:29
Now Playing
How to cope with a lingering winter cough
04:33
UP NEXT
Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 2024
05:15
Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app
07:30
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right
08:29
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible
06:49
10-minute Indoor HIIT walking workout
10:48
1-mile indoor walking workout for beginners
20:16
Micro workouts, eating well and more tips to overcome anxiety
05:27
Justin Sylvester reveals pics from his Men's Health feature spread
06:49
Take control of your health in 2024 with this annual checklist
06:08
New year, new skin! Expert tips to help your skin look its best
05:03
What are the best diets of 2024?
04:40
Federal appeals court rules Texas can prohibit emergency abortions
00:29
Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shares her daily emotional struggles
02:17
Detox your winter skin with these top products
03:13
Hoda & Jenna embark on a wellness journey to kick off 2024
08:24
How to get in a full workout without leaving your house
04:17
Four Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys
24:56
Meet the man pursuing two passions as a doctor and a chef