Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways
Pepsi has announced a free Super Bowl halftime show app for fans to get early alerts about giveaways for sideline passes, hotels, flights and more. The Super Bowl 56 halftime show will include performances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J, Blige, Snoop Dog, and Kendrick Lamar.Dec. 18, 2021
