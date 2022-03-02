People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue

People magazine has revealed the stars honored in this week’s “Women Changing the World” issue. Gracing the cover is Grammy-winner Lizzo, who opens up to the magazine about dealing with body shamers and protecting her mental health. Some of the other women being recognized are Rita Moreno, Golide Hawn, and “Jeopardy” star Amy Schneider.March 2, 2022
