IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

  • ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19

  • Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia

    03:48

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’

    06:26

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature

    03:29

  • Hoda and Jenna are hitting the road to New Orleans for book festival!

    02:28

  • Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married

    05:29

  • School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY

    09:04

  • Watch a sneak peak of the new dating show, ‘The Courtship’

    01:06

  • ‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL

    00:43

  • Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere

    00:34

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

    02:33

  • Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'

    02:32

  • Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism

    01:14

  • Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan talk Peacock's 'Joe vs. Carole'

    10:38

  • Hoda Kotb reflects on the end of her SiriusXM radio show

    05:12

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

    05:38

TODAY

People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue

00:28

People magazine has revealed the stars honored in this week’s “Women Changing the World” issue. Gracing the cover is Grammy-winner Lizzo, who opens up to the magazine about dealing with body shamers and protecting her mental health. Some of the other women being recognized are Rita Moreno, Golide Hawn, and “Jeopardy” star Amy Schneider.March 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

  • ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19

  • Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia

    03:48

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’

    06:26

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature

    03:29

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All