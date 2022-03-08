People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world
05:47
Share this -
copied
People magazine is releasing their 2022 issue of women changing the world this Friday, profiling groundbreaking leaders like Lizzo and Rita Moreno. Editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello joins TODAY and previews those who are honored.March 8, 2022
UP NEXT
2022 ACM Awards: Watch the highlights, and see who won!
02:44
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement
07:21
Justin Sylvester talks ‘The Batman’ opening, Pamala Anderson documentary
03:39
Eric Stonestreet on how fiancée’s sons encouraged him to join ‘Domino Masters’
05:13
Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation
05:30
Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress