Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

TODAY

People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world

05:47

People magazine is releasing their 2022 issue of women changing the world this Friday, profiling groundbreaking leaders like Lizzo and Rita Moreno. Editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello joins TODAY and previews those who are honored.March 8, 2022

