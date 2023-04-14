FBI arrests Air National Guardsman in classified documents leak

$100,000 stolen from a truck in Philadelphia — all in dimes
Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday in connection with the biggest U.S. intelligence leak in a decade. Questions are mounting over how someone in a low level could have access to highly classified material. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.April 14, 2023
