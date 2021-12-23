Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint

Five people were arrested after U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Reports say she was walking back to her car when she was approached by two armed men who demanded that she hand over her keys and other belongings. The Democrat, who represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, was unharmed.Dec. 23, 2021
