Penelope Laingen, who rallied the country during the Iran hostage crisis, dies at 89

Penelope Laingen, who spend 444 days fighting and rallying for the return of Americans, including her husband, held captive during the Iran hostage crisis, has died at age 89. During those agonizing months, she tied a yellow ribbon around a tree in her yard to keep the hostages top of mind over time, a gesture that would catch on by the thousands across the country. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.