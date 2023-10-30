Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to hold a commanding lead over his Republican rivals in the bid for the White House, despite his mounting legal troubles and not participating in any debates, according to a new NBC News/ Des Moines/Mediacom poll. The poll comes after Mike Pence announced the suspension of his campaign. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers.Oct. 30, 2023

