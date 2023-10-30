New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates
02:07
New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
05:39
Fans flock to ‘Friends’ apartment in NYC in tribute to Matthew Perry
00:21
UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, expands strike at GM
01:05
Now Playing
Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll
02:59
UP NEXT
New details emerge on Maine gunman; moving vigil held for victims
02:05
Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents
02:30
Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped
02:55
School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing
03:19
Bertie Bowman, the longest-serving Black congressional staffer, dies at 92
02:09
United Auto Workers reach tentative agreement with Stellantis
00:29
What issues does Mike Johnson face as newly elected speaker?
01:35
Mike Pence suspends his 2024 presidential campaign
00:42
Mourners hold vigil for the 18 victims of Maine mass shooting
02:09
'Friends’ star Matthew Perry found dead at 54
03:07
What is Israel’s main objective with its new ground offensive?
02:22
Israel intensifies war in Gaza with troops on the ground
02:33
Hoda and Jenna share hilarious stories of being ‘shushed’ on flights
00:50
Surfer Caroline Marks talks getting ready for the Paris Olympics
02:02
See pilot who suffered medical episode, hero passenger reunite
08:23
Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll
02:59
Copied
Copied
Former President Donald Trump is continuing to hold a commanding lead over his Republican rivals in the bid for the White House, despite his mounting legal troubles and not participating in any debates, according to a new NBC News/ Des Moines/Mediacom poll. The poll comes after Mike Pence announced the suspension of his campaign. NBC’s Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers.Oct. 30, 2023
New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates
02:07
New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
05:39
Fans flock to ‘Friends’ apartment in NYC in tribute to Matthew Perry
00:21
UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, expands strike at GM
01:05
Now Playing
Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll
02:59
UP NEXT
New details emerge on Maine gunman; moving vigil held for victims
02:05
Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents
02:30
Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped
02:55
School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing
03:19
Bertie Bowman, the longest-serving Black congressional staffer, dies at 92
02:09
United Auto Workers reach tentative agreement with Stellantis
00:29
What issues does Mike Johnson face as newly elected speaker?
01:35
Mike Pence suspends his 2024 presidential campaign
00:42
Mourners hold vigil for the 18 victims of Maine mass shooting
02:09
'Friends’ star Matthew Perry found dead at 54
03:07
What is Israel’s main objective with its new ground offensive?
02:22
Israel intensifies war in Gaza with troops on the ground
02:33
Hoda and Jenna share hilarious stories of being ‘shushed’ on flights
00:50
Surfer Caroline Marks talks getting ready for the Paris Olympics
02:02
See pilot who suffered medical episode, hero passenger reunite