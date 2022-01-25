IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

  • Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler'

    00:48

  • Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix

    01:13

  • Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment

    00:53

  • ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’

    04:58

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica

    03:53

  • Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life

    09:55

  • Can you guess the real names of these celebrities?

    04:27

  • Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture

    02:41

  • Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?

    04:13

  • Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski talk new series ‘The Gilded Age’

    05:07

  • Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

    05:10

  • ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

    04:45

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen

    00:44

  • Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?

    00:52

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate

    00:32

  • Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

TODAY

Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

02:32

Peloton is facing a fresh set of public relations problems after a string of setbacks including another fictional health emergency involving it’s bike on Showtime’s “Billions”. This comes after the premiere of Sex in the City reboot “And Just Like That” showed a major character’s death of a heart attack following a rigorous Peloton workout. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022

A ‘Billions’ character had a heart attack post-Peloton ride. Peloton is not happy about it

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

  • Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler'

    00:48

  • Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix

    01:13

  • Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment

    00:53

  • ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

    02:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All