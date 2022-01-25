IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother 06:07 Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler' 00:48 Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix 01:13 Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment 00:53 ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak 00:35
Now Playing
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene 02:32
UP NEXT
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’ 04:58 Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica 03:53 Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life 09:55 Can you guess the real names of these celebrities? 04:27 Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture 02:41 Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors? 04:13 Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski talk new series ‘The Gilded Age’ 05:07 Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’ 05:10 ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character 04:45 See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death 00:42 In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen 00:44 Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond? 00:52 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate 00:32 Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency 01:45 Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene 02:32
Peloton is facing a fresh set of public relations problems after a string of setbacks including another fictional health emergency involving it’s bike on Showtime’s “Billions”. This comes after the premiere of Sex in the City reboot “And Just Like That” showed a major character’s death of a heart attack following a rigorous Peloton workout. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.
Jan. 25, 2022 Read More Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother 06:07 Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler' 00:48 Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix 01:13 Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment 00:53 ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak 00:35
Now Playing
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene 02:32