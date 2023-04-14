IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby shares breast cancer journey

06:54

Known for bringing joy and inspiration to her Peloton workouts, instructor Leanne Hainsby is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis and how she knew it was more than just a hormonal cyst like doctors suggested. "It was a gut feeling and I trusted that feeling," she says.April 14, 2023

