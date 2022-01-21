IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Peloton faces uphill climb, as Netflix sees its stock drop 02:29
UP NEXT
Road to the Super Bowl: Fans and athletes prepare for the postseason 02:44 Steer your way out of trouble with these winter driving tips 04:08 Rock legend Meat Loaf dies at 74 02:57 Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony 02:25 Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory this weekend 03:18 High stakes meeting underway in Geneva over Russia-Ukraine tensions 02:51 Biden works to clarify comments about potential Russian invasion 02:13 Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 05:19 Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says 03:25 Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’ 08:59 Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report 01:12 Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death 00:26 Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents 00:28 Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine 10:08 Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures 03:02 Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule 03:20 New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood 05:38 How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government 03:21 How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app 06:06 Peloton faces uphill climb, as Netflix sees its stock drop 02:29
Peloton is responding after reports that the company was scaling back production due to dwindling demand. This comes as another pandemic-popular service, Netflix, is seeing its stock drop due to predictions of slow growth in 2022. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.
Jan. 21, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Peloton faces uphill climb, as Netflix sees its stock drop 02:29
UP NEXT
Road to the Super Bowl: Fans and athletes prepare for the postseason 02:44 Steer your way out of trouble with these winter driving tips 04:08 Rock legend Meat Loaf dies at 74 02:57 Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony 02:25 Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory this weekend 03:18