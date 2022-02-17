IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    A look at China’s most popular foods: Peking duck, meatballs and dumplings

A look at China’s most popular foods: Peking duck, meatballs and dumplings

04:54

Chef and author Ching He Huang joins TODAY on the plaza with recipes for some of China’s most popular foods with a tour through three key cities. The menu includes Peking-style roast duck from Beijing, lion’s head meatballs from Shanghai and siu mai from Hong Kong.Feb. 17, 2022

