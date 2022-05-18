Pediatric nurse and father on how his job informs his parenting

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

21 products that are taking over our social media feeds — starting at $6

TODAY’s Craig Melvin interviews David Metzger, aka Nurse Papa, about his new book, “16 Meditations on Parenthood from a Pediatric Oncology Nurse,” and his “Nurse Papa” podcast. They discuss the dynamics and challenges of being a pediatric oncology nurse and a father to two young children. And they both agree they make a lot of mistakes in their respective parenting journeys.May 18, 2022

