IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

  • Take on southern cooking with this barbecue shrimp and grits recipe

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrate Mardi Gras with this jambalaya recipe

    04:46

  • Ring in Mardi Gras with this root beer pulled pork po’boy

    04:15

  • Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA

    00:22

  • Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

    25:00

  • How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health

    04:57

  • How to lose weight and reset your body as you age

    04:49

  • Settle down with this one-pot Italian wedding soup

    05:49

  • How to save on groceries as food prices rise

    03:45

  • Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe

    06:13

  • Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees

    04:53

  • ‘Batter up’ with this recipe for fried fish and grits

    06:14

  • Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show

    03:00

  • Pasta with cacio e walnut recipe: Try this new twist on Italian classic

    05:12

  • Ina Garten is hosting a new dinner party series (and Willie Geist in invited!)

    03:09

  • Turkey meatballs: Try this heart-healthy recipe

    04:50

  • Cajun chicken and bananas foster: Try these soul food recipes with a twist

    05:28

  • Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

    04:19

  • Become a better cook by avoiding these simple mistakes

    05:02

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations

03:13

It’s National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, and to celebrate Hoda and Jenna snack on some peanut butter creations in the latest edition of the game Yuck or Yum. The lineup includes Reese’s peanut butter cups stuffed with potato chips, peanut butter jelly bacon sandwiches and a Skrewball peanut butter whiskey.March 1, 2022

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with 3 Mardi Gras recipes from chef Isaac Toups

  • Take on southern cooking with this barbecue shrimp and grits recipe

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrate Mardi Gras with this jambalaya recipe

    04:46

  • Ring in Mardi Gras with this root beer pulled pork po’boy

    04:15

  • Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA

    00:22

  • Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

    25:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All