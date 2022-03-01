Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
It’s National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, and to celebrate Hoda and Jenna snack on some peanut butter creations in the latest edition of the game Yuck or Yum. The lineup includes Reese’s peanut butter cups stuffed with potato chips, peanut butter jelly bacon sandwiches and a Skrewball peanut butter whiskey.
March 1, 2022
