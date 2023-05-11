NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare
08:27
Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers
02:27
FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill
02:16
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS
07:18
Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine
03:38
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
02:52
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
Mental health checklist: How to seek help or help someone else
05:42
Carson Daly honored by Verywell Mind for his mental health work
01:49
TODAY celebrates nurses with surprises for the healthcare heroes
12:02
Shop these popular wellness and workout products
04:47
Try the 2-2-2 method to get your metabolism unstuck
05:18
Jamie Foxx shares first social media post since medical emergency
01:29
6 Start TODAY members share their health transformations
23:45
How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May
05:06
Melanoma: Know the causes, symptoms, and how to prevent it
04:28
How is melanoma different from other skin cancers?
02:56
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months
05:00
Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers
02:27
A new skin patch for peanut allergies is showing promising results in toddlers with the allergy. The results of a new clinical trial show that after one year, it slightly increased their tolerance for peanuts. NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar explains how the treatment works and when it'll become available.May 11, 2023
