Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers

02:27

A new skin patch for peanut allergies is showing promising results in toddlers with the allergy. The results of a new clinical trial show that after one year, it slightly increased their tolerance for peanuts. NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar explains how the treatment works and when it'll become available.May 11, 2023

