IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

  • 2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?

    02:00

  • MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations

    00:23

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

    05:38

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

    04:39

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

  • NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022

    00:44

  • Tom Brady tackles Hollywood in first movie-making project

    01:51

  • Nathan Chen shows Jimmy Fallon how to land the perfect axel

    00:59

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21

  • Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

  • US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer

    00:49

  • What is slacklining? Inside the sport taking flight on TikTok

    02:27

  • Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

    02:28

TODAY

‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL

00:43

Narrated by Ciara, “Earning It” is a five-part documentary series that shines a light on some of the trial-blazing women working in the NFL who open doors for more to join on and off the field. All five episodes are now available to stream on Peacock.March 2, 2022

  • 2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?

    02:00

  • MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations

    00:23

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

    05:38

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All