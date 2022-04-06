Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe01:29
UP NEXT
What to eat before, during and after a workout05:33
Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon05:01
Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans05:08
Make gnocchi with mushrooms at home with this delicious recipe06:13
Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe07:24
Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread09:45
Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce08:01
Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table24:57
How to buy good wine on a budget05:36
Joy Bauer shares sneaky recipe for April Fool’s cupcakes03:48
Jill Martin tricks 3rd Hour of TODAY with April Fool’s Day feast02:41
Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter04:37
Make Evan Funke's rigatoni all’amatriciana with only 5 ingredients03:51
Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine05:40
Evan Funke shares his recipe for cacio e pepe05:22
Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka08:04
Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce10:08
Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swaps07:05
Joy Bauer’s healthy twist on a custard toast recipe that's viral on TikTok04:21
Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe01:29
During a new segment called Social Squabble, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discuss actor Paula Patton and the way she seasons her fried chicken.April 6, 2022
Now Playing
Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe01:29
UP NEXT
What to eat before, during and after a workout05:33
Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon05:01
Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans05:08
Make gnocchi with mushrooms at home with this delicious recipe06:13
Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe07:24