Paul Rudd to host ‘SNL’ for 5th time as Charli XCX returns as musical guest

Actor Paul Rudd will host tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” for the fifth time, securing his place on the elite list of celebrities in the Five-Timers Club. Musical guest Charli XCX will also return to Studio 8H after performing back in 2014.Dec. 18, 2021
