Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’
For decades, Paul Rudd would stop by Conan O’Brien’s late-night show to promote different projects but when it came time to roll a clip, Rudd would play a bizarre scene from the 1988 movie, “Mac and Me.” Watch how Rudd once again puzzles O’Brien during a recent podcast interview.March 30, 2022
Chloë Sevigny on new series ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ motherhood
