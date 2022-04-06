IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paul McCartney’s birthplace becomes studio for unsigned artists 00:39
The U.K.’s National Trust charity organization will host up and coming artists at Paul McCartney’s childhood home in a project called, “The Forthlin Sessions.” Those selected will have the opportunity to perform their new song at his home in June.
April 6, 2022
