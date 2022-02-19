IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Paul McCartney announces US tour ‘Got Back’ kicking off April 28th

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna

    04:39

  • Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

    04:22

  • Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopic

    00:41

  • Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style

    05:15

  • Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivals

    04:09

  • ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40

  • Hoda, Jenna and special guests dish on juicy topics during Galentine's Day bash

    10:44

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir cast to play Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

    00:32

  • Best Super Bowl commercials: See which ones scored the highest with fans

    04:39

  • What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    01:29

  • Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani

    00:36

  • Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up

    00:45

  • Jennifer Coolidge reveals what she actually ate during Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

    04:56

  • Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48

  • ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ directors talk about front-row seat to Kanye West

    04:21

  • Jennifer Lopez, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have hilarious discussion around People cover

    06:46

TODAY

Paul McCartney announces US tour ‘Got Back’ kicking off April 28th

00:34

Sir Paul McCartney has announced a North American tour which will take him to 14 different stops, including some new locations and some venues he hasn’t played since he was with the Beatles.Feb. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Paul McCartney announces US tour ‘Got Back’ kicking off April 28th

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna

    04:39

  • Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

    04:22

  • Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopic

    00:41

  • Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style

    05:15

  • Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivals

    04:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All