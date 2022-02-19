Paul McCartney announces US tour ‘Got Back’ kicking off April 28th
Sir Paul McCartney has announced a North American tour which will take him to 14 different stops, including some new locations and some venues he hasn’t played since he was with the Beatles.Feb. 19, 2022
Paul McCartney announces US tour 'Got Back' kicking off April 28th
