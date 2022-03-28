IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 expert-approved ways to tidy up your closet, laundry room and more

  'Rule-breakers' shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

  Stephen Merchant talks 'The Outlaws,' lasting legacy of 'The Office'

  Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series 'Slow Horses'

    Patty Duke's granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

    Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

  Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars

  Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

  Amy Schumer is Hoda Kotb's latest guest on 'Making Space' podcast

  New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

  Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

  Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

  Art museum's newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

  Lily Collins talks new thriller 'Windfall,' returning to 'Emily in Paris'

  Tonight's Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

  The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

  Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show 'Be My Guest' with a familiar face

  James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

  Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

  Lily Collins talks working alongside her husband, director Charlie McDowell, in 'Windfall'

  Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV

TODAY

Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

Oscar winner Patty Dukes rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with roles on stage and screen. Her granddaughter Ali Astin opens up to TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy about her legacy and the special bond she had with her nanna. “I like to say that I have some big, tiny shoes to fill,” she says.March 28, 2022

Best of TODAY

