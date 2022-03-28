Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy
Oscar winner Patty Dukes rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with roles on stage and screen. Her granddaughter Ali Astin opens up to TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy about her legacy and the special bond she had with her nanna. “I like to say that I have some big, tiny shoes to fill,” she says.March 28, 2022
