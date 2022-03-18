Patrick Schwarzenegger on latest projects, moving back home in pandemic
Patrick Schwarzenegger joins TODAY to talk about his latest projects, including a role in the upcoming HBO Max series “The Staircase,” and his new company MOSH which he founded alongside his mom, Maria Shriver. The actor also dishes on what it was like moving back in with his family during the pandemic.March 18, 2022
