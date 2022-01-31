Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodes
Actor Patricia Clarkson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of “State of the Union,” an anthology series that follows a husband and wife before they head to couple’s therapy. “It’s about the compromises and how much we have to sacrifice to stay married,” she says.Jan. 31, 2022
