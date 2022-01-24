IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption 04:27
UP NEXT
Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots 04:34 ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character 04:45 See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death 00:42 West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal 04:39 Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency 01:45 How to avoid delays of your tax refund 02:51 George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin 01:58 Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home 03:22 Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73 00:25 Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel 02:28 Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin 00:29 Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY 00:28 Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee 00:24 COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says 02:02 Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says 03:04 Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities 02:06 Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression 02:37 Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river 05:19 Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66 02:36 Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption 04:27
Michael Phillips says the death of his father when he was 12 “pushed me further away from the church” and he eventually started selling drugs. Facing 30 years in jail after the law caught up to him at 18, he was given a choice: prison or a special program that would send him to college instead. Speaking with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, Phillips talks about this second chance to discover who he truly is.
Jan. 24, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption 04:27
UP NEXT
Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots 04:34 ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character 04:45 See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death 00:42 West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal 04:39 Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency 01:45