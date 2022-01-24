IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

    04:45

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

    04:39

  • Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

  • How to avoid delays of your tax refund

    02:51

  • George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

    01:58

  • Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

    03:22

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

    00:25

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

    02:28

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin

    00:29

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

    00:24

  • COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says

    02:02

  • Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says

    03:04

  • Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities

    02:06

  • Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression

    02:37

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

    05:19

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

TODAY

Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption

04:27

Michael Phillips says the death of his father when he was 12 “pushed me further away from the church” and he eventually started selling drugs. Facing 30 years in jail after the law caught up to him at 18, he was given a choice: prison or a special program that would send him to college instead. Speaking with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, Phillips talks about this second chance to discover who he truly is.Jan. 24, 2022

I went to jail as a teenager. My son went to Harvard

  • Now Playing

    Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

    04:45

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

    04:39

  • Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All