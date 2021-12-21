Pasta expert makes ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto
04:42
Share this -
copied
Award-winning chef Missy Robbins joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to demonstrate her recipe for ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto, basil and pistachios. One of her secrets: Toss the gnocchi with the sauce.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Pasta expert makes ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto
04:42
UP NEXT
These holiday cocktails will wow your guests
05:00
Make spaghetti alla carbonara for a holiday breakfast
05:29
Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip
01:05
Sweeten up the holidays with 3 tasty treats
24:52
Make braised short ribs, pasta sauce for Make-Ahead Monday