IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021

    05:13

  • ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

    01:56

  • Where do all of those holiday returns really go?

    04:02

  • Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather

    00:27

  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 90

    02:28

  • Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says

    04:26

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

  • Look back at the biggest stories of 2021

    07:45

  • NASA launches largest and most powerful telescope into space

    00:24

  • Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast

    00:27

  • Biden set to lift travel ban on 8 African countries

    00:32

  • Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant 

    02:02

  • Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift

    04:37

  • Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays

    03:51

  • Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West

    00:50

  • Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17

  • Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

    00:19

  • Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    02:45

  • Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House

    02:36

TODAY

Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights

03:59

Across the country, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled after Christmas, leaving desperate travelers stranded as growing numbers of airline employees are out of commission due to COVID. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, and NBC meteorologist Jeff Ranieri talks about winter storms complicating travel.Dec. 27, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021

    05:13

  • ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

    01:56

  • Where do all of those holiday returns really go?

    04:02

  • Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather

    00:27

  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 90

    02:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All