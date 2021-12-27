Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights
03:59
Share this -
copied
Across the country, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled after Christmas, leaving desperate travelers stranded as growing numbers of airline employees are out of commission due to COVID. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, and NBC meteorologist Jeff Ranieri talks about winter storms complicating travel.Dec. 27, 2021
Now Playing
Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights
03:59
UP NEXT
Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021
05:13
‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85
01:56
Where do all of those holiday returns really go?
04:02
Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather