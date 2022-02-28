Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts01:16
UP NEXT
Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings00:21
Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks03:03
New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week00:26
Investor brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis01:24
Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest02:01
Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis03:19
Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine03:04
‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 10102:24
The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health03:55
How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?05:14
MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter00:25
Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine00:32
Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world02:00
‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership02:16
Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine04:06
The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue02:37
White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents04:10
Celebrities speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine02:27
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country03:18
Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts01:16
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking wind chill alerts impacting parts of the Northeast with high temperatures running 5 to 15 degrees below average.Feb. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts01:16
UP NEXT
Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings00:21
Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks03:03
New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week00:26
Investor brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis01:24
Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest02:01