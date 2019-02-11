Survivors

Parkland school shooting survivor recounts tragedy 1 year later

10:09

Aalayah Eastmond hid under a classmate’s body during the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. Now she’s lobbying for gun reform. Here’s her survivor story.Feb. 11, 2019

