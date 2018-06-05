Parkland officer Scot Peterson: ‘I never thought of being scared’Play Video - 8:31
Speaking exclusively to TODAY, Scot Peterson, the armed officer who never entered the school during the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, says, “I never thought even for a moment of being scared.” He claims he was unsure where the shots were coming from: “I didn’t know if it was outside … I was trained [to] contain the area.” He adds: “I’m never going to get over this.” More on this story here.