Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage

Parents of young children are growing more desperate as the nationwide baby formula shortage shows no immediate signs of improving. President Biden says his administration is working on getting formula back on shelves as soon as possible, and parents are taking matters into their own hands. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022

