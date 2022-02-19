Parents struggle amid baby formula shortage and recall
New parents across the country are waking up worried about feeding their babies after three popular formula brands were recalled in the middle of an existing shortage. The FDA is now investigating Abbott Nutrition, the company behind Similac, Elecare and Alimentum, after several babies contracted severe bacterial infections. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 19, 2022
