TODAY

Parents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered

04:02

As Moderna pushes the FDA to make the first COVID vaccine available to the nation’s youngest children, Dr. Natalie Azar answers common questions from parents about the vaccine and kids. “If you are a parent that normally gets your child a flu shot, you should be lining up to get your COVID-19 vaccine,” she says.April 28, 2022

Moderna asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for children under 6

