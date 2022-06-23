Parents of Stone Foltz sue school over son's hazing death

Shari and Cory Foltz, the parents of Stone Foltz, are demanding Bowling Green State University be held responsible for the death of their son. They claim Stone was forced to drink an entire liter of hard alcohol in as little as 18 minutes as part of an off-campus hazing ritual organized by Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY on the lawsuit.June 23, 2022