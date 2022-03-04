Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'

Katie Meyer, a promising 22-year old captain and goalkeeper on Stanford University’s women’s soccer team, was found dead in her dorm room earlier this week after taking her own life. Meyer’s parents open up through their grief in the hope of helping other families, and they strive to open a conversation for college administrators and parents to have more communication when it comes to the safety and well-being of students. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.March 4, 2022