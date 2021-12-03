Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect may be charged
Authorities say they are weighing potential charges for the parents of the 15-year-old who faces multiple charges after allegedly killing four students and wounding seven others at Oxford High School in Michigan. Officials say the weapon used in the attack was purchased legally by the suspect’s father four days before the shooting. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Dec. 3, 2021
