  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

    00:47

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brother

    01:34

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges

    00:39

  • Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says

    02:09

  • Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant

    01:34

  • Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin

    02:10

  • Cash and checks mysteriously found inside Joel Osteen’s church

    02:06

  • Meet Lisa Byington, broadcaster who broke the glass ceiling in men’s sports

    03:37

  • Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every day

    00:42

  • Trevor Noah to host 2022 Grammy Awards

    00:34

  • George Clooney says he once turned down $35 million paycheck

    00:49

  • Amid omicron, should holiday gatherings and return-to-office plans change?

    04:11

  • California on edge amid surge in smash-and-grab crimes

    02:01

  • Charges still possible against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, DA says

    00:31

  • Video captures blizzard hitting Hawaii’s Big Island

    01:39

  • Honolulu cuts water supply for nearly 100,000 residents amid health concerns

    00:34

TODAY

Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges

00:39

The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students remain behind bars this morning after being arrested following a manhunt. Each parent is being held on half a million dollar bond as prosecutors say the couple failed to keep a gun out of their son’s hands despite multiple warning signs.Dec. 5, 2021

Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter plead not guilty to manslaughter charges

